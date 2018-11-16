Webinar: Why IoT and Connectivity are the Key to an Intelligent Service Experience for Customers

Date: Wednesday, December 12, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

In the past, many manufacturers have ceded the service experience to third-parties like their dealer and distributor partners. Today, the best manufacturers are reclaiming that service relationship and transforming their capabilities to power a new, intelligent service experience for customers.

By combining machine data from IoT-connected products and artificial intelligence on a single platform, manufacturers can power truly intelligent service experiences for customers. With it, they can dramatically reduce downtime, saving their customers time, money, and hassle. They can also better personalize the service experience by understanding on a granular level how their customers are using their products.

Intelligent, IoT-driven service is a critical piece of the customer success puzzle. Learn how to make your service experience intelligent and take it to the next level.

Speaker



Peter McCall, Senior Manager, Industry Product Marketing, Salesforce

