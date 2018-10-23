Webinar: Strategies for Building a Stronger Workforce

Date: Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

Manufacturers are navigating a period of intense change as digitization and advanced technologies transform the sector. Prudential commissioned a survey, performed by The Economist Intelligence Unit, to assess manufacturers’ preparedness and priorities. The survey surfaced findings organized around three key themes: strategies that manufacturers are adopting in response to industrial transformation; their approaches to managing their changing talent needs; and what the most innovative and tech-forward players in the sector do differently.

Join Prudential as they share innovative ways to address these unique challenges with focus on the most important component of all, your people. Workforce management is the engine that drives your organization both by injecting new talent into the mix to insure you stay current while also insuring your people will be taken care of both while they are working and into retirement. Prudential’s insights will provide new ways to address your current and future concerns.

Speakers

Michael Domingos, Vice President, Corporate Distribution and Strategy, Prudential

Mike Domingos is vice president, Corporate Distribution and Strategy within Prudential Retirement, a business unit of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), and a leading provider of defined contribution, defined benefit, nonqualified deferred compensation plan administration, and institutional investment and risk management services. Mike is responsible for leading the corporate market sales team, nationally. This includes overseeing the development and execution of the distribution strategies for defined contribution, pension, and nonqualified plan services in corporate markets. He ensures retirement plan products and services offered by Prudential Retirement are customized to meet the needs of clients in target markets.



Mike entered the financial services industry in 1993, when he joined Prudential. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Hartford and is a Series 6, 7, 24, and 63 registered principal.

He volunteers his time to several charitable organizations including serving on the Host Committee for UNICEF Chicago, and through membership in the Red Cross Blood Drive, Habitat for Humanity, and the United Way.

Marc Howell, FSA, EA, Vice President – Custom Retirement Solutions,Prudential



Marc Howell has over 18 years of experience working with sponsors of defined benefit and defined contribution plans. He leads a team of consultants tasked with providing custom design solutions within the defined benefit and defined contribution market. Leveraging Big Data, Marc has led development of multiple proprietary capabilities within Prudential. These capabilities focus on predicting human behavior to allow for the creation of retirement designs focused on delivering the best possible outcomes for employees as well as employers. He has redesigned retirement programs for numerous plan sponsors across the U.S., ranging from manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, higher education, and professional services organizations.



Marc’s innovative approach to plan redesign won his clients 1st place in the PSCA Signature Awards, for both 2013 and 2015. Additionally he has spoken at numerous industry events and was interviewed by PlanSponsor on the topics of Big Data analytics, plan design and retirement program ROI. In 2017, Marc was named a “Top 25 Rising Star in Retirement under 40” by LIMRA. Marc was a Joseph Wharton Scholar at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, where he graduated with a B.S. in economics. He is a Fellow in the Society of Actuaries, a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries, and an enrolled actuary.



Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

