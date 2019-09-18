In an analysis of four Vuforia customers that have successfully implemented augmented reality (AR), Forrester outlines how AR was able to deliver:

$12.6 million in benefits

ROI of 172% over 3 years

Payback in less than 6 months

Download The Total Economic Impact™ Of PTC Vuforia, a July 2019 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of PTC, for a detailed breakdown of the value that AR can bring to your business.

“Value is being created in four levels. One is documentation, second is training, third is operations, and fourth is analytics.”

-Global Head of Innovation, Semiconductor Manufacturing