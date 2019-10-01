How to Become a More Sustainable, Future-Focused Organization

Facilities across the manufacturing industry are prioritizing sustainability as both customer expectations and the energy market evolve. By changing how they think about energy, these facilities have enhanced growth, reduced operating costs, and improved brand reputation.
In our new Distributed Energy Future Trends report you’ll discover:
- What it means to be a sustainable business
- Ways to balance environmental and economic considerations
- How your peers are responding to market changes
- Four clear steps you can take to accelerate your business’s transformation