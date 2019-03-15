Manufacturing operations management (MOM) is a low-risk, high-value Digital Transformation entry point for manufacturers. Those that use proven strategies will pave the way for digital excellence and, in turn, Operational Excellence.
Read this research to learn:
- How the first step on a Digital Transformation journey can be a common MOM layer to collect, share, and disseminate information
- How to accurately assess and benchmark MOM against the ISA-95 model
- Why there’s no such thing as “standard” MOM
- What the true “flavors” of MOM are and what they’re capable of
- Why “no MOM” is both a starting point and a highly capable end-state
- Recommendations for digital excellence and launching Digital Transformation with MOM