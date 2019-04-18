There is much confusion around two of the most exciting technologies in the software world: artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). However, automotive suppliers and aerospace and defense manufacturers must determine how to best apply them ― and to consider how the state of their factory data impacts the results. This research report examines the difference between AI and ML and:
- Confirms the state of AI and ML in the industrial sector today
- Explains the correlation between AI / ML and enterprise performance
- Describes why companies are falling behind with AI and ML, and the consequences of not catching up
- Illustrates what a data model is, and why it's critical for good outcomes using AI and ML
- Addresses how automotive and aerospace and defense companies should choose the right use cases
- Provides recommendations for companies considering AI and ML