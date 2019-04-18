There is much confusion around two of the most exciting technologies in the software world: artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). However, automotive suppliers and aerospace and defense manufacturers must determine how to best apply them ― and to consider how the state of their factory data impacts the results. This research report examines the difference between AI and ML and:

Confirms the state of AI and ML in the industrial sector today

Explains the correlation between AI / ML and enterprise performance

Describes why companies are falling behind with AI and ML, and the consequences of not catching up

Illustrates what a data model is, and why it's critical for good outcomes using AI and ML

Addresses how automotive and aerospace and defense companies should choose the right use cases

Provides recommendations for companies considering AI and ML