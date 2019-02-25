The research is compelling. Companies all over the world are going beyond Continuous Improvement to achieve step-change improvements in business through Industrial Transformation (IX) programs. With 8% of companies already reporting “dramatic results,” IX is working.
So, how can organizations run a successful IX program?
Read this research to learn:
- The exact status of digital readiness for IX programs globally
- How IX Leaders define and execute IX programs differently than the rest of the market, the Followers
- How companies define, scale, staff, and fund IX programs
- What duration, technology, and organizational structure companies use to run IX programs
- Why a solid IT / OT foundation is a key indicator of digital readiness for Industrial Transformation
- Which Industrial Transformation best practices drive program success