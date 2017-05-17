IndustryWeek

5 Ways Cloud-Based ERP Makes Reshoring Easier and More Profitable

Considering bringing manufacturing back to the US but worried about the complexity? The solution is already sitting at the center of your operation. A modern ERP system plays a central role to meet the demands of reshoring – supply chain visibility, multi-location supplier collaboration, agility to respond to changing conditions.

In this paper:

  • Explore the opportunities of reshoring
  • Learn how to reduce the risks and plan the rewards
  • Access the 5 main reasons that modern, cloud-based ERP is a great asset to help you perform a successful reshoring project

Get started on your reshoring initiative now with this 15-page white paper!

Paper contributed by Sikich

