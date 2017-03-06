IndustryWeek

Accelerating Global Industrial Productivity with The Connected Enterprise

The convergence of IT and OT is critical to the success of an industrial enterprise, helping businesses to gather, analyze and transform data into actionable information for deriving tangible business outcomes, and making production safer, predictable and more sustainable. Learn how Rockwell Automation is enabling manufacturers to achieve this goal in this report on the 2016 Automation Fair event.

Paper contributed by Rockwell Automation

