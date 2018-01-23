If you’re looking for a cloud ERP to run your manufacturing business, you’ve got a lot to think about. It’s a good idea to talk to other manufacturers who’ve been there, done that. We asked a group of manufacturers from the automotive, metalforming, food and beverage, and aerospace industries on what insights they would share, and here is some of what they said:

1. Look for a system that works around your business—not one you have to adapt to.

You shouldn’t have to force-fit your business practices into whatever the system enforces. Select a system that provides what you need for the way you do business as a manufacturer. Your system should be configurable to fit your business needs without modifying program code.

2. Leverage best practices built into the system.

A system that is designed for manufacturing will include best practices in quality management, inventory management, lot management, operational analysis, material visibility, and more. Taking advantage of these will deliver superior results because they’ve been proven over hundreds of implementations.

3. Ensure that the system will be “always current,” meaning no upgrades necessary.

You make products. You don’t manage hardware or software so make sure your cloud ERP delivers automatic updates. This means there are no upgrades or versions to grapple with, and all users are on the same version. There is no disruption to your business, which is critical for you to deliver on customer demand.

4. Work across your organization—not in siloes.

You may be the change-agent but you’ll need to work across departments and functions to select the right cloud ERP. Why? Because the system runs your entire business, and that means those who own the processes across your business should be involved.

