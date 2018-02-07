The nature of what you do as a manufacturer means you’re always evolving. You make an impact with the things you make. And when you make things, you try to do so as efficiently as possible. Efficiency, quality, cost—and above all—customer satisfaction are all tenets that drive your business.

Technology must have operational meaning, purpose, and application for you to make an investment. It must improve production and increase your competitiveness.

Built for Manufacturing

You shouldn’t have to compromise your business with an ERP that wasn’t designed for manufacturing. You deserve a system that “gets” what you do because it was designed by manufacturers. Instead of having to manage processes using a “one-size-fits-all” system, you can leverage best practices built into the system like quality management, traceability, compliance documentation, inventory control, shop floor scheduling, supply chain planning, and more.

Connected, Fast, and Smart

The business of manufacturing today means you’ve got to be agile and responsive. You’ve got to deliver more customized products with shorter lead times—and figure out how to do that cost-effectively. Your systems should help you stay one step ahead of the competition, not two steps behind because you’re dealing with upgrades or disconnected systems.

You deserve a manufacturing cloud ERP that automates production and processes, consolidating information into a single set of accurate data that everyone can use—from employees to suppliers (and even machines). Access to real-time production, inventory, quality, and machine data means you know exactly what’s happening. And you don’t have to be on the shop floor to get the data. You can access it from any device, anytime to make decisions about production when you’re not even there.

Flexible and Always Current

Your ERP solution should be as agile as you are. It should be configurable and flexible. You deserve a cloud-based solution with fully integrated ERP and manufacturing execution system (MES) capabilities that delivers visibility and control—and replaces those painful legacy software upgrades with always current, opt-in feature availability.

A true cloud ERP solution is built on one line of code, making new functionality available to all users immediately, without the classic “upgrade.” That means your ERP system is always current and you can immediately take advantage of new capabilities with no disruption to your business.

If you’re tired of having to retrofit your requirements into industry-generic systems, take a look at one that was built for you and how you do business. Download The Definitive Guide to Connected Manufacturing to discover how to turn industry shifts and challenges into opportunities.