Shank’s Extracts, private label manufacturer of flavoring extracts and food colors, knows how to make customers look good. The company has been focusing on customers since Jacob Shank, a pharmacist, created a vanilla bean to improve the taste of his medicines then established a separate business to offer it to people for food flavoring in 1899.

This focus on customers’ needs is what drove the company to replace its legacy ERP system. Watch how real-time inventory traceability with the Plex Manufacturing Cloud helps Shank’s meet customer demand.

Making customers happy is what Shank’s is all about. With Plex’s cloud-based manufacturing ERP, the company can adapt and respond faster to customer demands—and set itself up to grow well into the future.