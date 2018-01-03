Seeking Reshoring Advice to Provide to Trump Administration

Manufacturing companies choosing to come back to the U.S. has been a hot topic for the Trump Administration. As a result, The Reshoring Initiative wants to provide further insight into how and why companies reshore in order to provide advice to the administration.

The Reshoring Initiative was founded in 2010 by Harry Moser, the retired President of GF AgieCharmilles, as a way to move lost jobs back to the U.S. He was named to Industry Week Manufacturing Hall of Fame for those efforts.

His group reports that for the first time in decades, more manufacturing jobs are returning to the United States than are going offshore.

However, about 4 million manufacturing jobs have still been lost to offshoring over the last decades, based on the $500 billion U.S. trade deficit.The Reshoring Initiative concludes that about 25% of these jobs are reshorable at current levels of U.S. competitiveness.

In an effort to provide the mix of policy changes needed to reshore the other 75% Moser has joined with accounting firm PlanteMoran to ask companies to participate in their U.S. Manufacturing Reshoring Study.

“Survey responses will provide valuable insights into how much manufacturers offshore, what drives them to offshore and what U.S. policy changes would motivate them to reshore,” the organizations said.

Manufacturers and distributors can complete the survey online.Survey findings will be shared with the Trump Administration, Congress and survey respondents. The survey takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and will close on February 20, 2018.