Not Dead Yet: 10 Manufacturers of Obsolete Products

10. Washboard

The washboard is the ultimate multi-tasker. Once you get your laundry done, you can use it to play in a jug band. According to the U.S. National Parks Service, wooden washboards were common in the 1840s, but material advancements brought washboards with zinc-coated base metal and baked enamel surfaces by the 1880s and 1890s. Known for both getting clothes sparkling clean and reddening many a set of knuckles, washboards fell out of favor, of course, with the introduction of washing machines. But enough people have found them useful—from the Amish to musicians to the extra-frugal and nostalgic—that demand never died out. Now the Columbus Washboard Company in Logan, Ohio—whose production peaked at 1.3 million in 1947—is the sole manufacturer. Visitors can tour the factory, where some of the equipment dates back to the early 1900s.