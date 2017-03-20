According to the Reshoring Initiative, in 2003 about 140,000 jobs were lost to offshoring. In 2014, for the first time in two decades, the U.S. realized a net gain of 10,000 reshored jobs.

The vast majority of those jobs have returned from Asia, primarily China, though a significant number have returned from Mexico and other countries, writes Rich Regole, CEO of Accurate Forming,

States that are the biggest winners thus far in terms of job increases are:

South Carolina – 7,780

Michigan – 6,721

California – 6,014

Kentucky – 4,612

Texas – 3,712

Part of the reshoring picture, pointed out by Cutting Tool Engineering, is that increasing foreign labor costs and better automation in the U.S. , is bringing back jobs. In fact manufacturing has brought back more jobs than any other industry in the past five years.

The following infographic explores more a variety of aspects of reshoring.