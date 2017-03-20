Part of the reshoring picture is that increasing foreign labor costs and better automation in the U.S. , is bringing back jobs. In fact manufacturing has brought back more jobs than any other industry in the past five years.
According to the Reshoring Initiative, in 2003 about 140,000 jobs were lost to offshoring. In 2014, for the first time in two decades, the U.S. realized a net gain of 10,000 reshored jobs.
The vast majority of those jobs have returned from Asia, primarily China, though a significant number have returned from Mexico and other countries, writes Rich Regole, CEO of Accurate Forming,
States that are the biggest winners thus far in terms of job increases are:
- South Carolina – 7,780
- Michigan – 6,721
- California – 6,014
- Kentucky – 4,612
- Texas – 3,712
The following infographic explores more a variety of aspects of reshoring.