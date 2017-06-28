Ramping up an auto manufacturing line is difficult. For a newcomer, reaching efficient and lean operation at the level of Toyota and GM is extremely challenging. And, as I pointed out in the past, Tesla’s ongoing manufacturing woes are a painful proof.

In 2010, Tesla acquired the Fremont, California, NUMMI manufacturing plant previously owned jointly by General Motors and Toyota, for a $42 million bargain-basement deal. When I visited the Fremont plant a while ago, my host was especially proud of the junkyard price the company paid for two huge Schuler hydraulic stamping presses, which form the largest line in North America, and the 6th largest in the world.

What Tesla didn’t get as part of the deal is knowledge and experience in complex manufacturing.

Too Many Employees

According to a recent article in The Wall Street Journal, finding a parking spot at the Tesla factory is a daunting task. Every day, 6,000 employees compete for just 4,500 parking spots. Vehicles are crammed into every nook and cranny of the lot, some parked illegally, others crammed so close that the car’s doors can’t be opened.

There are stories of parking lot feuds, and of employees making deals with workers on other shifts to hold parking spaces for them. The situation is so bad that someone launched an Instagram page to capture the craziness employees face every day.

The problem seems to be a result of Tesla’s success. The company has increased its overall workforce over the last two years to 17,000 in order to reduce lingering delays in delivering Model S to customers, and to ramp up the manufacturing of the Model 3. Facing a growing backlog of over 400,000 units, Tesla reportedly is planning to reach a production rate of 5,000 vehicles per week by the end of the year.

But the NUMMI plant and its parking facilities were designed to support such a high vehicle production rate. When operated by Toyota and GM, it built an average of 6,000 vehicles a week, producing, in 2005, more that 400,000. And it did it with fewer than 5,000 line workers in two shifts. On an ongoing basis, NUMMI’s production rate averaged about 75 vehicles per worker per year.

In contrast, Tesla’s total 2016 production was 83,922 vehicles, or productivity rate of about 14 vehicles per worker per year—less than 20% of the productivity of GM or Toyota. While the total output shows a significant increase of 65% from 2015, this improvement was achieved primarily by a massive increase in manpower. Catching up with the backlog is going to be very challenging.

What’s the reason for the huge discrepancy in productivity? Toyota is master of lean manufacturing and effective quality management. During the 25-year joint venture with Toyota, GM had adopted and perfected lean manufacturing, and, in particular, just-in-time inventory and supplier management. Other global OEMs did the same. But during my visit to the Fremont factory, the Schuler presses were idle, and stamped panels were stacked high by their side …

Tesla’s approach to manufacturing suffers from a Silicon Valley mentality that favors vertical integration and believes that smarts trumps experience. The company started 2017 with its best-ever quarterly vehicle production rate, but Elon Musk’s goal of quintupling production output to a half million units by 2018 doesn’t seem achievable.