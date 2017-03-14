Download IndustryWeek's Salary Survey (.pdf format)

The results from the latest Industry Week Salary Survey have been collected, tallied and parsed, and the responses reflect the current state of manufacturing. It was a good year for manufacturing leadership: Job satisfaction was up, and so was pay. Medical device manufacturing took the lead in salaries, while the most lucrative job was vice president of manufacturing and production.

More than 750 managers responded to our survey; their average salary in 2016 was $126,700.

The majority of respondents saw pay raises

84% are "very satisfied" or "satisfied" with manufacturing as a career path

72% are "very satisfied" or "satisfied" with their current job

Challenging work matters most (20%) followed by job stability (19%)

The average salary is $83,400 for the youngest earners and $130,200 for the oldest

Finding manufacturing talent is an ongoing concern

