The results from the latest Industry Week Salary Survey have been collected, tallied and parsed, and the responses reflect the current state of manufacturing. It was a good year for manufacturing leadership: Job satisfaction was up, and so was pay. Medical device manufacturing took the lead in salaries, while the most lucrative job was vice president of manufacturing and production.
More than 750 managers responded to our survey; their average salary in 2016 was $126,700.
- The majority of respondents saw pay raises
- 84% are "very satisfied" or "satisfied" with manufacturing as a career path
- 72% are "very satisfied" or "satisfied" with their current job
- Challenging work matters most (20%) followed by job stability (19%)
- The average salary is $83,400 for the youngest earners and $130,200 for the oldest
- Finding manufacturing talent is an ongoing concern
8-page .pdf (a $10 value, free for registering)
Register for Free Access (Valid Email Required)
Please register to get free access to Download IndustryWeek's Salary Survey (.pdf format) as well as all of IndustryWeek's exclusive content. You will also receive a complimentary 8-page copy of IndustryWeek's Salary Survey (retail value $10) sent to you by email.