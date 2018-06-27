Menu
Trump and Manufacturing
China steel company Copyright Getty Images
The Economy

Lawsuit Challenges Constitutionality of Steel Tariffs Statute

The lawsuit alleges Section 232 violates the constitutional prohibition against Congress delegating its legislative powers to the president.

 The American Institute for International Steel and two of its members filed suit Wednesday in the U.S. Court of International Trade challenging the constitutionality of the statute by which President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on imported steel and a 10% tariff on aluminum imports earlier this year.

Those tariffs had generated $582 million from steel and $195 million from aluminum as of last week, according to the U.S. Commerce Department. More than 22,000 exclusions have been requested.

The lawsuit alleges that Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 violates the constitutional prohibition against Congress delegating its legislative powers to the president because it lacks any “intelligible principle” to limit the president’s discretion.

“Congress has abdicated” its responsibility, said Alan Morrison, lead counsel for the plaintiffs, in a press conference held Wednesday morning.

The lawsuit also alleges the statute violates the constitutional doctrine of separation of powers and the associated system of checks and balances.

The AIIS describes itself as the “leading voice for the steel supply chain" and says its more than 100 members rely on imported steel for their economic well-being. Those members, most of which are not publicly listed, include railroads and other transportation companies, importers, shippers, ports, and union locals. Union Pacific Railroad, Port Houston and Clipper Steel Services are among the members.  

The two institute members that have joined AIIS in the lawsuit are Sim-tex, a Waller, Texas-based importer and wholesaler of steel pipe and tube products used in the oil and gas industries; and Kurt Orban Partners, a specialty steel trader based in Burlingame, Calif.

What the Lawsuit Seeks

The lawsuit seeks to have Section 232 declared unconstitutional, as well as a court order preventing further enforcement of the 25% tariff.  

No companies representing the aluminum industry are part of the lawsuit – “it is complicated enough,” Morrison said – but suggested that aluminum tariffs would fall as well if the suit were successful.

The plaintiffs have requested a three-judge court. They are not seeking a preliminary injunction.

No monetary damages are requested. 

In terms of timing, “Ideally, we would like to have this done and decided by Labor Day,” Morrison said, noting that scheduling is up to the court.

TAGS: Trade
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Trump signing
86'd by 45: Regulations Gone Under Trump
Jun 22, 2018
BMW
Trump Tariff Threat on European Cars Escalates Global Trade War
Jun 22, 2018
NAM Trump
The Great Regulation Rollback Is Finally Here. But Is it Working?
Jun 22, 2018
steel rolls at Thyssenkrup plant
Trump's Metal Tariffs Have Yielded More Than $775 Million So Far
Jun 21, 2018