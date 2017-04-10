Stephanie Sears, a single mom of three, earned certified production technician certification through the Raise the Floor program and is now working on a manufacturing technology degree.

Julie Mockbee lost her job as a production planner at Johnson Controls at age 51, when the company closed her plant and moved to Mexico. Freshly unemployed after a 20-year tenure there, she immediately started looking for new work in manufacturing, a field that had been good to her all those years.

“I didn’t want a job that I had to take home with me,” says the Kentucky grandmother. “I wanted to go in, get my eight hours in, get paid decent money and go home.”

At the unemployment office, she learned she qualified for retraining, something she didn’t feel confident about doing at first. “I had been out of school way too long, I thought, to be able to do it,” she recalls.

But employment counselors encouraged her to apply for a training program in the Cincinnati metropolitan area, started by 26 women hailing from the education, manufacturing and nonprofit worlds. The founders of the program, called Raise the Floor saw middle-skill manufacturing jobs as a way for women to move out of poverty. According to 2016 data from the nonprofit Institute for Women’s Policy Research (IWPR), women hold fewer than 10% percent of jobs in the growing areas of advanced manufacturing and transportation/distribution/logistics.

Carissa Shutzman, one of the co-founders of Raise the Floor and a vice president at Gateway Community College in Northern Kentucky, said the group’s founders came together because of “a perfect storm” of a high number locally of unfilled, skilled jobs in manufacturing and high percentage of under- and unemployed women.

Cincinnati has one of the worst child poverty rates in the country. Two out of every three children in poverty in the city live in a single female-headed household, according to data from the Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

Shutzman says that in her role at Gateway, she’s seen too many women choosing traditionally female areas of study like childcare or cosmetology, which “most often are not going to have a living wage,” and wanted to steer more of them toward better-paying manufacturing careers.

To keep things grounded in shop-floor reality, where men and women work side-by-side, Raise the Floor trainees take the same 12 months of classes as men in advanced manufacturing and mechatronics at Gateway. But in addition, the women receive support services like career counseling, bus passes and gas cards to help with transportation to and from school and work sites, and even help with groceries and grants for books and class fees.

The Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, which focuses on issues of economic self-sufficiency for women, also provides scholarships for moms to pay for childcare while they’re in the training. (Women in job training programs complete their training in far higher numbers if they have childcare assistance, while men are most in need of housing assistance, an IWPR survey of 168 such training programs found.)

In addition, the Women’s Fund has financed some employer roundtables to help manufacturers get a better grasp of how they can make their workplace more welcoming to women and fill open positions.