2016 IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards: Six Fantastic Factories

Apr 12, 2017
    Six Fantastic Factories

    Meet the 2016 IndustryWeek Best Plants Award winners, our 27th class of superior performers who convincingly demonstrate that manufacturing excellence thrives. We announced the names of the six honorees in February. Now we add color as we tell their stories.

    Presenting such stories is a pleasure IndustryWeek has shared with readers since 1990, when the IW Best Plants Awards launched, and we embraced the opportunity to shine a light on the amazing work that was being done on manufacturing production floors across North America.

    Our latest class of winners demonstrates that such amazing work continues. 

    Meet the winners at the 2017 IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Tech Show

    At L.B. Foster it’s a story of single piece flow. At Johnson Controls, robust employee-development processes help deliver success, and at Maclean-Fogg Metform Group, the conversation revolves around man, machine and lean. The Firstronic story is equally compelling, and equally diverse. And while Intertape Polymer Group speaks the language of the Intertape Performance System and model machines, UTC Aerospace Systems – Aerostructures is talking takt time, ACE and standard work.

    All that said, these six facilities share a winning combination of people, technologies and a process improvement mentality. Moreover, no manufacturing plant is an island, so these IW Best Plants winners embrace their partners up and down the value chain to build benefits for all.

    We’ve shared some of their tales of achievement on the following pages. You can find even more online at www.industryweek.com. To get up close and personal with the 2016 IW Best Plants Award winners, join us at the IW Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo May 8-10 in Cleveland. The winners all will be there, sharing their stories.

    Let the IW Best Plants Award winners inspire your own journey of excellence. Feel free to steal their ideas or modify them to work within your own facilities. Be the next IndustryWeek Best Plants winner. And celebrate manufacturing excellence.

    Firstronic

    Location: Grand Rapids, Mich.

    Employees: 182, non-union

    Total Square Footage: 35,000

    Primary Product/Market: Electronic assemblies

    Start-up Date: 2009

    Achievements: 99.7% first-pass yield; 98.9% of supplier orders delivered on-time; over 500% growth in revenue.

    Read more at 2016 IW Best Plants Winner: Customer Focus is Key to Firstronic Success

    Photo:
    Firstronic
    Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

    Location: Danville, Va.

    Employees: 289, non-union

    Total Square Footage: 300,000

    Primary Product/Market: Carton sealing tape and stretch film

    Start-up Date: 1987

    Achievements: first-pass quality yield improvements of 26% for tape products and 21% for stretch film products; no lost time injuries in more than 4 years; ISO 14001; 90.4% of plant's production workforce participates in empowered or self-directed work teams; implemented 4.79 suggestions per employee in the previous year

    Read more at 2016 IW Best Plants Winner: No Time for Downtime at Intertape Polymer Group

    Photo:
    Intertape Polymer Group
    Johnson Controls, Optima Plant

    Location: Ciénega de Flores, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

    Employees: More than 300, all union

    Total Square Footage: 255,772 square feet of  manufacturing space

    Primary Product/Market: Batteries for use in automobiles, boats and commercial vehicles

    Start-up Date: 2007

    Achievements: A 66% improvement in first-pass yield rate for all finished products over the last three years; further increased on-time delivery rate to customers; more than three years without a recordable accident.

    Read more at 2016 IW Best Plants Winner: Johnson Controls’ Magic Ingredient is Leadership

    Photo:
    Matt LaWell
    L.B. Foster Threaded Products

    Location: Magnolia, Texas

    Employees: 15, non-union

    Total Square Footage: 26,000

    Primary Product/Market: Water well system pipes

    Start-up Date: 1987

    Achievements: greater than 99% finished-product first-pass yield on pump column threaded pipe; 76% reduction in scrap and rework costs (as a percentage of sales) in the past 3 years; Implemented approximately 11 improvement suggestions per employee; 99% on time delivery, based on customer request date

    Read more at 2016 IW Best Plants Winner: Single Piece Flow Spells Success at L.B. Foster Threaded Products

    Photo:
    Jill Jusko
    Metform Group

    Location: Savanna, Ill.

    Employees: 417, non-union

    Total Square Footage: 380,000

    Primary Product/Market: Hot-forged fasteners and gear blanks

    Start-up Date: 1976

    Achievements: 41% decrease in OSHA recordable incidents in the past three years, 21.8% increase in productivity in the past three years, 99% on-time delivery.

    Read more at 2016 IW Best Plants Winner: From Zero to Lean in Record Time at Metform Group

    Photo:
    Laura Putre
    UTC Aerospace Systems – Aerostructures

    Location: Foley, Ala.

    Employees: 583, non-union

    Total Square Footage: 232,000

    Primary Product/Market: Aerospace engine nacelle components

    Start-up Date: 1984

    Achievements: Work-in-process, finished goods inventory and average days on hand for raw material have decreased 15% over past three years; first-pass yield for all finished products is at 99.6%.

    Read more at 2016 IW Best Plants Winner: Lean Helps UTC Take Flight and Soar

    Photo:
    UTC Aerostructures
Meet the 2016 IW Best Plants winners at the 2017 IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference and Expo, May 8-10, 2017, in Cleveland.

Download an entry form for the 2017 IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards competition. Earlybird deadline June 1. Deadline July 1.

More about the IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards competition.

How the Winners were Selected

IndustryWeek began accepting application requests for the 2016 IW Best Plants Awards early last year. A panel of IW editors and outside experts reviewed the applications, which reported plant practices and performances in such areas as quality, customer and supplier relations, employee involvement, productivity, cost containment, manufacturing flexibility, inventory management, safety performance and market results. Finalists then provided additional information. The selections did not become final until site visits were conducted by IW editors.

The outside experts included Larry Fast, president of Pathways to Manufacturing Excellence; John Dyer, president of JD&A – Process Innovation Co.; Bernie Nagle, executive director at the Precision Machined Products Association, and Becky Morgan, president of Fulcrum ConsultingWorks.

