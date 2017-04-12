2016 IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards: Six Fantastic Factories

2016 IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards: Six Fantastic FactoriesApr 12, 2017
Meet the 2016 IW Best Plants winners at the 2017 IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference and Expo, May 8-10, 2017, in Cleveland.
How the Winners were Selected
IndustryWeek began accepting application requests for the 2016 IW Best Plants Awards early last year. A panel of IW editors and outside experts reviewed the applications, which reported plant practices and performances in such areas as quality, customer and supplier relations, employee involvement, productivity, cost containment, manufacturing flexibility, inventory management, safety performance and market results. Finalists then provided additional information. The selections did not become final until site visits were conducted by IW editors.
The outside experts included Larry Fast, president of Pathways to Manufacturing Excellence; John Dyer, president of JD&A – Process Innovation Co.; Bernie Nagle, executive director at the Precision Machined Products Association, and Becky Morgan, president of Fulcrum ConsultingWorks.