Day 1 of the IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference and Expo got off to a fast start.
Brilliant sunshine and cool temperatures greeted Day 1 of the 2017 IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo, which got underway in Cleveland on Monday.
No less brilliant were the leading edge technologies showcased on the expo floor; the continuous improvement efforts displayed by local manufacturing plants that graciously hosted conference attendees; the plethora of workshops and special sessions across a breadth of topics; and, of course, an evening cocktail reception that encouraged further networking.
And that's not all that happened Monday. It's just a taste.
Take a moment to scroll through our Twitter review of Day 1 of the 2017 IW M&T Show. And return for Days 2 and 3, when we will showcase plenty more of what makes this the can't-miss event of the year.
The IW M&T Show is finally here! Guests are filing in for registration and tours as the #mfgtechshow gets underway. https://t.co/tOxQON6KYR pic.twitter.com/nRXUedZ2pA— IndustryWeek (@IndustryWeek) May 8, 2017
High tech fashion at the #mfgtechshow @autodesk displays a 3D printed dress @IndustryWeek pic.twitter.com/t3FZK0iXLT— Karen Field (@karenfield) May 8, 2017
Look who showed up for #mfgtechshow! Thanks to Thogus for their tour. @IndustryWeek pic.twitter.com/x7a3vS8jij— Steve Minter (@sgminterIW) May 8, 2017
At the #MESANA17 “Fix” Event co-located at the #mfgtechshow, attendees ask/answer questions with like-minded peers. pic.twitter.com/1uKHpDOTbr— MESA International (@MESAp2e) May 8, 2017
Thanks Lincoln Electric for the morning tour. Great hosts! #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/X3eCjk5b1g— Jill Jusko (@JJuskoIW) May 8, 2017
Richard Phillips from @Polytrontech explaining #smartmanufacturing at #mfgtechshow in #cleveland @AutomationAlley pic.twitter.com/cZWosH5BUu— Scott H Phillips (@ConnectFactory) May 8, 2017
Here are a few of the high school geniuses who helped build, fabricate, and program Tri-Cs winning bot. #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/Uax6ZDzQtn— Travis Hessman (@TmHessmanNED) May 8, 2017
Hello Cleveland! Join me tomorrow at 11:15am for my breakout session: https://t.co/9FpH70LGK3 #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/VUrlgIwnqw— Steven L. Blue (@StevenLBlue) May 8, 2017
Showing off the @TeslaMotors model X at the @IndustryWeek #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/ya4FtJJwoX— Frank Chloupek (@fchloupek) May 8, 2017
Thanks, NuTec Design Associates, for showing me how VR is making a difference in Mfg facility design #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/MZeILspOax— Jill Jusko (@JJuskoIW) May 8, 2017
More tape dispenser fun with robotics! #MFGisNow #MFGTECHSHOW pic.twitter.com/KhipawFmyf— Buckley Brinkman (@PBuckley) May 8, 2017
Back from my plant tour and ready for lunch. Thanks for hosting us, @Vitamix!#mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/Cl3hYN1kCN— Laura Putre (@lputreIW) May 8, 2017
You could say that today's tour of @OrlandoBaking at the #mfgtechshow was the greatest thing since sliced bread. Thanks for hosting! pic.twitter.com/jTqmBNMMj9— Dave Blanchard (@supplychaindave) May 8, 2017
Sanjay accepted WiTricity's 2017 NED Innovation Award tonight for our EV wireless charging Drive 11system @newequipment #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/eOrHYN2bew— WiTricity (@WiTricity) May 8, 2017
Looking forward to talking TPS: #InsightsFromTheInside @IndustryWeek #mfgtechshow in Cleveland tomorrow during my keynote at 12:30pm.— Brett Wood (@brettwoodceo) May 8, 2017
We're setting up on the Expo Floor and it looks fantastic! Doors open at 2:00PM. Come and check us out! #mfgtechshow https://t.co/5ar7YHqQLc pic.twitter.com/44PXYyD9W0— IndustryWeek (@IndustryWeek) May 8, 2017
Intrepid reporter @IsgminterIW @industryweek hard at work on deadline at #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/jB6qLexBAE— Karen Field (@karenfield) May 8, 2017
Join Michael Walton from @Microsoft at the #MfgTechShow: Strategies for Getting Started on Your First #IIoT Project https://t.co/XhtOx3cbkV pic.twitter.com/6DiR5DAj1e— Mariner (@MarinerLLC) May 7, 2017
NED #innovationaward winners will be announced soon! (Plus the free #3Dprinter!) #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/Ce8APEDQQg— Travis Hessman (@TmHessmanNED) May 8, 2017
Win me at the @IndustryWeek #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/QO1tSJE70S— Frank Chloupek (@fchloupek) May 8, 2017
3-D printed things! #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/0ZAf1qTrwe— Ginger Christ (@GChristCLE) May 8, 2017
Stop by our booth at #mfgtechshow to learn how you can help US manufacturing! #KeepitMadeinUSA @AAMOhio @MikeMillsapJr pic.twitter.com/0heX9rzLya— Meghan Hasse (@meghanhasse) May 8, 2017
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's... really a drone. Flying high at #mfgtechshow. @IndustryWeek pic.twitter.com/ZLKBCpqCcF— Steve Minter (@sgminterIW) May 8, 2017
The robots are on the move at #mfgtechshow. @IndustryWeek pic.twitter.com/qEv6FM92nt— Steve Minter (@sgminterIW) May 8, 2017