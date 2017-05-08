Brilliant sunshine and cool temperatures greeted Day 1 of the 2017 IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo, which got underway in Cleveland on Monday.

No less brilliant were the leading edge technologies showcased on the expo floor; the continuous improvement efforts displayed by local manufacturing plants that graciously hosted conference attendees; the plethora of workshops and special sessions across a breadth of topics; and, of course, an evening cocktail reception that encouraged further networking.

And that's not all that happened Monday. It's just a taste.

Take a moment to scroll through our Twitter review of Day 1 of the 2017 IW M&T Show. And return for Days 2 and 3, when we will showcase plenty more of what makes this the can't-miss event of the year.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 