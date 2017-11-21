Eight Mistakes Leaders Make That Kill Employee Trust

As companies must be fast, adaptable, agile, and courageous to compete, one of the most important elements is the ability to trust.

According to Amanda Setili, author of Fearless Growth: The New Rules to Stay Competitive, Foster Innovation, and Dominate Your Markets, trust is more important than ever before because without trust, “you will never create the deep engagement and sense of safety people need to take risks, disagree, and innovate.”

Employees must be able to trust leaders—and vice versa—as well as each other. Trust must permeate the entire culture. And because trust begins with leaders, Setili says it's important to make sure we're not inadvertently doing things to squelch its presence.

The slideshow reviews eight common trust-squashing mistakes leaders make.