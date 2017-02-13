For Manufacturing Customer Service, a New Way to Look at Support

IndustryWeek

For both discrete and OEM manufacturers, the shift is on to a more service-oriented way of doing business. Manufacturers are finding themselves focused more on customer engagement than product features. As the role of customer service departments becomes more strategic in response, there is increased pressure to transform what has traditionally been a cost center to a profit maker. This has manufacturers looking for ways to reduce costs associated with customer service – especially for warranty management – while also improving customer satisfaction.

Download this white paper to learn how to cut costs, improve efficiency, and increase customer satisfaction.

Paper contributed by LogMeIn.

