Continuous Improvement: By the Numbers

Are your manufacturing operations comparable to the IndustryWeek Best Plants winners and finalists? Here's your opportunity to see how you measure up.

Who isn't curious to know how their improvement numbers stack up against other manufacturers? We hope to satisfy some of that curiosity by sharing with you a taste of the performances reported by our 2013 to 2017 IW Best Plants winners and finalists. For the unfamiliar, the IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards competition is our annual salute to manufacturing excellence across North America.

At the same time, a caution: Because the facilities, products and processes represented by the winners and finalists are quite diverse, direct comparisons can be misleading. Regardless of industry differences, however, the data may prove useful as a general benchmarking reference.