Menu
Oil Production Thinkstock
Operations

Oil and Gas Rebound Pushes US Factory Output Higher in November

Also, output for makers of defense and space equipment rose 0.7%, reversing an October decline.

Output at U.S. factories drifted higher in November, marking the third straight month of gains as a post-hurricane rebound in oil and gas production continued, according to data released on Dec. 15.

But the pace of gains slowed sharply from October, when petrochemical plants and oil refineries roared to life after being idled by the late summer's back-to-back hurricanes.

November industrial production rose 0.2% from October, undershooting analyst expectations by a tenth of a point, according to the Federal Reserve.

The gain appeared smaller, however, after October's upward revision of three-tenths of a percentage point to 1.2% growth.

Oil and gas extraction returned to normal levels after being subdued in October by Hurricane Nate. According to the central bank, without this increase overall U.S. factory output would have been flat for the month.

Total industrial capacity in use posted a token tenth-of-a-point increase for the month, rising to 77.1% -- 3.4% above the level recorded a year ago and in line with analyst expectations, but still below its historical average.

Output for makers of defense and space equipment rose 0.7%, reversing an October decline and putting that index up in five of the past six months.

Production of primary metals pushed manufacturing output 0.2% higher, putting the sector up 2.4% above its year-ago level.

Copyright Agence France-Presse, 2017

TAGS: The Economy
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Wind-River
Webinar: Digital Transformation for Industrial Control: 6 Things You Need to Know
Dec 15, 2017
A Ford F-150 pickup truck rolls through the production line in Dearborn, Michigan.
GM Squares Off with FCA, Ford in $90 Billion Pickup Fight
Dec 15, 2017
Corporate logos of GE and Alstom.
Alstom Selling Stakes in Joint Ventures with GE
Dec 14, 2017
Manufacturing
Productivity Is Improving If You Know Where to Look
Dec 14, 2017