OSHA Issues Seven Citations Against Goodyear

Proposed penalties total $69,058.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says tire manufacturer Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. was deficient in protecting employees at its Social Circle, Ga., facility from potential harm or death.

According to the federal agency, investigators who inspected the site in August 2017 found that the company had failed to provide effective personal protective equipment to employees exposed to burn hazards.

Moreover, OSHA alleged the company did not provide procedures for controlling hazardous energy during equipment maintenance operations and exposed workers to burns from heated tire treads, and caught-in hazards from unguarded machines.  

The manufacturer has 15 days from the receipt of the citations to comply with or contest the findings.

TAGS: Safety
