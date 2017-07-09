IndustryWeek

Preparing Your Product For Exporting

Preparing Your Product for Exporting CoverSelecting and preparing your product for export requires knowledge of the unique characteristics of each target market.

The extent to which your company is willing to modify products sold for export markets is a key issue that you must address. Some exporters believe their domestic products will need to be modified for export. Others seek to develop uniform products that are acceptable in all markets. It is very important to do research and to be sure of the right strategy for your goods.

When you are considering getting your product for export into any new market, some of the factors you need to consider are:

  • Product Adaptation
  • Engineering and Redesign
  • Branding, Labeling, and Packaging
  • Shipping Your Product
  • Installation
  • Warranties

