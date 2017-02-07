The Rise of Smart Operations: Reaching New Levels of Operational Excellence

IndustryWeek

Lately, the new complexities of manufacturing —  serving demanding customers with a rapidly increasing number of products and services — have tested the limits of Lean Sigma. In response, manufacturing firms are looking to technologies that instrument processes (e.g., the Internet of Things) and analyze information (big data/cognitive) in real time to supercharge value chains and create a new approach to operational excellence. This new approach is called smart operations.

This report discusses current approaches to transforming operating models in the manufacturing industry.

Download this white paper for an analysis of research findings and guidance for companies seeking to elevate the level of their operational excellence.

Paper contributed by UPS.

