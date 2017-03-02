The Occupational Exposure to Beryllium rule is undergoing further review, and its effective date will be postponed as a result.

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced the rule will now become active on May 20, 2017, about two months after the original date.

The announcement is in direct response to the U.S. administration's memorandum, "Regulatory Freeze Pending Review," which was issued Jan. 20, 2017. The document stated all departments must review any new or pending regulations before they take effect.

OSHA published the final rule on Jan. 9, 2017 with an initial effective date of March 21, 2017. However, the agency determined that additional analysis is needed in the areas of law and policy.

The proposed extension of the effective date will not affect the compliance dates of the beryllium rule.

Comments regarding the additional proposed extension will be accepted through March 13, 2017. Comments can be submitted on this proposal at http://www.regulations.gov or to the OSHA Docket Office (Docket No. OSHA-H005C-2006-0870).

The proposal has been scheduled for publication in the Federal Register.