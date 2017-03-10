Bonuses can make or break a manufacturing leader’s salary—or at least provide a cushion in the good years to pay off debt, save for retirement or invest in a small Maldivian island. With that in mind, in our 2017 Salary Survey, we asked respondents about their bonus pay separately from their salary. More than half responded that they received it. Overall, the average lagniappe was $29,200.

Here are the job categories in our survey that had the highest percentage of respondents sharing information on bonus pay, and what these particularly performance-driven people took home.