Why Planning for Service is a Top Priorityy

Today’s global marketplace expects you to deliver not just a product designed for quality, but a service experience designed for value. As a service leader, you know that service is inherently unpredictable. Every service event gives you the opportunity to delight or disappoint your customer. Though the service opportunity is growing, the risks still remain high.

In this age of increasing product commoditization, how well you prepare to leverage services for your products may be your company’s clearest path to a competitive edge. If thoroughly and effectively planning for service isn’t one of your highest priorities, it can and should be.

Your goal: to give your service people all that they need to manage the complexities of service and determine their service priorities successfully. Download this eBook to learn how planning for service can help you get there.

Paper contributed by PTC.