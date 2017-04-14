Employers are busy trying to come up with strategies to both retain and attract Millennial workers. As this group now surpasses Generation X as the largest share of the U.S. workforce, employers are trying to determine what values they must embrace to keep these workers happy.

One key value near and dear to this group is sustainability. A study released last week by Lightspeed, on behalf of Rubbermaid Commercial Products, found that over two-thirds of Millennials are so committed to sustainability issues they would be willing to give up social media for a week if everyone at their company recycled.

"The findings of our recycling study show a tangible commitment to sustainability is a requirement for the next generation of workers," said Anna Whitton, vice president of marketing, Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RPC).

"Millennials are ready to make a difference and willing to turn down jobs that don't align with their beliefs. RCP will continue working with this emerging generation to promote waste reduction and provide superior recycling solutions in commercial environments," Whitton added.

RCP's new study "Recycling in the Workplace: A Millennial View", examines the latest trends transforming the workplace, focusing on the next generation of workers' attitudes towards the spaces where they work. Key findings include:

Sustainability is important to this generation and is a core value they consider in relation to their career.

Nine in 10 Millennials (age 18-34) say it is important they work for a sustainable company, compared to 84% of Gen Xers (age 35-49) and 77% of Baby Boomers (age 50-64).

Millennials are empowered to inspire change in their work environment.

Eighty-two percent of Millennials look for opportunities to help their company become more sustainable and 67% feel they have enough influence in their workplace to make an impact on matters such as sustainability.

They want to do more, and believe recycling should be an obligation for their employer.

Over 80% of Millennials whose employer does not have a recycling system in place believe employers have a responsibility to encourage recycling in the workplace.

Seventy-seven percent of Millennials say they recycle at work, but 83% say they recycle at home, suggesting recycling at work is more challenging. If their office provided more recycling points, 62% of Millennials say they would recycle more in the workplace, compared to 55% of Gen Xers and 58% of Baby Boomers.