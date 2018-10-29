Employees Not as Happy with Technology as C-Suite Thinks

There is often a disconnect between perceptions that the C-Suite holds and those of the staff.

In a recent survey by PwC’s “Our status with tech at work: It’s complicated," it turns out that a majority of C-suite executives (90%) believe their company pays attention to people's needs when introducing new technologies in the workplace, yet only half (53%) of staff say the same.

“Technology is such a central part of the overall work experience that you can’t separate it from your people agenda,” says Carrie Duarte, partner and Workforce of the Future leader at PwC. “Organizational leaders looking to institute a technology-led transformation or implement new workplace technology need to also now consider what motivates people when it comes to technology at work. It cannot be one or the other.”

PwC surveyed more than 12,000 full-time employees globally to research how employee experience with technology is helping people deliver their best work and adapt quickly as work changes.

At issue is the experience gap between executives and end users within organizations with regard to technology.

But it’s not all bad news in that the study found that people’s willingness to adopt new technologies is linked to key motivations related to experiences that employers can offer: improved efficiency and rewards that can improve status. Employees at all levels are willing to spend an average of two days (15 hours) per month to upgrade their digital skills and prepare for the new ways of work in the future.

Key findings from the study:

Leadership/Staff gap

● 90% of C-suite executives agree their company pays attention to people’s needs when introducing new technology. But only about half (53%) of staff say the same

● 92% of C-suite execs say they’re satisfied with the technology experience their company provides for making progress on their most important work, only 68% of staff agree

● 73% of people surveyed say they know of systems that would help them produce higher quality work

Upskilling/digital skills

● 84% say they do their work because they want to learn new things—good news for leaders who are working to build a culture of continuous learning

● Only half (50%) of staff are satisfied with the resources they have at their disposal to learn how to use new technology

● 46% say their company doesn’t value employees who are technologically savvy

Technology/digital experience

● Forty to forty-five percent of employees prefer face-to-face interactions for tasks like performance reviews, getting help with difficult problems, and asking questions of their Human Resources (HR) team; the rest prefer more digital interactions.

● Half of employees prefer that HR tasks, like looking for a new job in the company, scheduling work or time off, or enrolling in benefits, be primarily digital and not face-to-face

● Digital experiences can improve:

--Nearly half of employees in a supervisory role (46%) say they feel overwhelmed by technology at work

-- Supervisors also feel like their time isn’t managed better—61% say the tech they use at work requires them to do more transactional or administrative work than they’d like

--Half of employees (56%) say they feel technology is taking them away from human interaction at work



Driving usage/motivations to adopt new tech

● For a third of the workforce (34%), the motivation to use technology comes from curiosity and the promise of better efficiency and teamwork

● Another third (37%) say they’re more likely to adopt new tech if it helps them advance their careers or gain status, such as the opportunity for promotion or other external recognitions

●The third segment (29%) prefers individual achievement within a predictable environment. They’re willing try new things, but they’re less apt to be motivated by either efficiency or status