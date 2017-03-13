IndustryWeek

Home > Case Study: Taking the Pain out of After-Sales Service

Case Study: Taking the Pain out of After-Sales Service

Sponsored by UPS

Sealed Air’s Diversey Care division needed to supply parts for its TASKI floor cleaning machines to more than 500 field engineers across Europe, but getting these parts was proving to be time-consuming. Sealed Air teamed up with the supply chain experts at UPS and expanded their delivery options from 19 warehouses to over 15,000 UPS Access Point locations in Europe. This significantly reduced the time field engineers spent getting their spare parts, enabling Sealed Air to improve customer service and save on infrastructure, inventory and operating costs.

Visit UPS.com for more information on how UPS can help grow your business.

 

Manufacturers

You've got parts coming in that can't be delayed without impacting your production schedules. And you need to stay on top of billing and shipping details for products going out to your customers. Those processes need to be in sync with each other to keep your customers satisfied.
Distributors

Competition is fierce. Your customers are demanding more. Margins are getting thinner. So how do you get an advantage? Ensure your customers receive what they want, when they want it.

 

THE LATEST
More
Manufacturing Leader of the Week
Mar 13, 2017
Article

Emerson CEO Farr Makes the Case for Globalization, Education

No stranger to change, CEO David Farr restructures Emerson for growth while advocating policies to prepare manufacturing for a transformative future....More
View All

IndustryWeek.com
Related IndustryWeek Sites

Copyright © 2017 Penton