Around this time of year, most manufacturers block days off on the calendar to do a physical inventory. Physical inventory usually involves counting tags, doing data entry, reconciling any gaps, and other labor-intensive tasks to close the books. While you’re doing all of this, you’re missing out on the season.

Wouldn’t you rather be enjoying holiday festivities?

Wouldn’t you rather track and control inventory in real time?

Wouldn’t you rather know exactly how much inventory you have and exactly where it is in your facilities?

You can do all of this with a manufacturing cloud system.

You can also track and trace inventory by building in barcode printing and scanning so all inventory is captured throughout the production process and recorded within the inventory management system so its readily accessible forever from anywhere. The system will also generate labels using templates that are automatically applied based on customer, part or shipping destination. You can even split or merge inventory by lots while maintaining accurate traceability of materials. If you’re a food and beverage manufacturer, this is vital.

Tight inventory control means reduced excess inventory and lower carrying costs for increased profitability or working capital. And don’t forget that you’ll reduce person-hours because you no longer need to do a physical inventory count.

So, go ahead and enjoy your sugar plums with family and friends because you won’t be stuck at the plant. You’ve got real-time inventory with the manufacturing cloud, and that makes for a much merrier holiday season.

