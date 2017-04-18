It’s easy to get overwhelmed in what you do as a food and beverage manufacturer. Meeting customer requirements and complying with government regulations all while trying to minimize costs and maximize profitability is a lot to grapple with on a day-to-day basis.

Compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) isn’t a “nice to have” however—it’s a must have if you are going to sustain a successful business. Still, how can you identify and track every ingredient for every product through the production process, and even your entire supply chain? Or respond to a recall faster? And more importantly, how can you do all that without a huge investment?

Suggesting an ERP system to solve these problems may make you cringe—because traditional ERP involves tons of time, money, and resources you don’t have. You’re in the business of producing high-quality products. How can an ERP that takes your focus away from your core business help you do that and ensure FSMA compliance?

Forget traditional ERP. Take the headache out of food safety with a cloud-based, manufacturing-focused system that includes four core food safety management capabilities:

Support for Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Plans (HACCP)

You need documented HACCP plans and corrective actions/preventative actions (CAPAs)—as well as provide documentation to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on request. To efficiently and effectively comply with these mandates, rely on electronic document controls and signatures and use workflow management functions, checklists/standard operating procedures (SOPs), and critical control point alarms. With automated data management processes, you save costs and improve productivity without manual intervention or errors.

Shop Floor Control

Tap into real-time information on overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) to avoid costly breakdowns and develop a knowledge base of technical experience to respond quickly to maintenance problems and maximize productivity. Know exactly where raw materials are, their expiration dates, and how much you need to meet customer demands with shop floor control.

End-to-End Traceability

Inventory traceability allows you to track and trace every ingredient from receipt through to finished product delivery, at least one-up and one-back in the supply chain. Deliver a speedy response to audits by meeting mandated turnaround times and notification requirements—and isolate problem ingredients early, reducing your risk of a recall.

A Single Version of the Truth

Cut IT integration and management costs, automate data consolidation, speed communication across your supply chain, and simplify audit and compliance since everyone is working from the same real-time information.

Concerned about constantly changing food safety regulations? Watch the on-demand webinar: The FSMA: Understanding it’s Impact to Ensure Organizational Success.