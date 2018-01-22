No doubt you’ve got a list of goals and objectives for your manufacturing business this year. What’s on your list? Delivering on time—every time? Moving the needle on lean initiatives? Or maybe improving inventory accuracy?

One thing is for sure, the manufacturing industry is in the midst of the biggest shift since Henry Ford invented the assembly line. The industrial automation, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), connected devices, and even fluctuating customer demand are all forcing you to look at old challenges in the new ways.

Our customers have told us these are the three resolutions they’re focusing on to set their businesses up for success:

1) Leverage the connectivity of the cloud.

The cloud has moved from a “nice to have” to a “must have” as the technology backbone for modern manufacturers. Cloud computing fundamentally changes the cost model enabling more small- to mid-sized manufacturers to use enterprise-class operations. It also makes connectivity both simple and inexpensive—so people, organizations, machines, and devices can be connected.

2) Connect (and control) your shop floor.

Manufacturing happens on the shop floor. And today’s modern production requires real-time visibility to ensure that everything is operating smoothly. Capturing, digitizing, and automating processes means you know exactly what’s happening, and you mitigate risks because you catch issues before they end up in the final product. Your top floor also can keep their collective fingers on the pulse of the manufacturing moment.

3) Link every aspect of your operations and supply chain.

Suppliers are a huge part of your entire operation. Giving them access and visibility into your processes makes for an efficient supply chain. You and your suppliers can also be more proactive and flexible when demand changes. Instead of reacting, your focus can be on reducing lead times and speeding time to market.

How is your business doing on these three areas? Discover how our customers have done it by downloading the infographic: Today’s Manufacturers Are Transforming How Things Get Made.