AMETEK Inc. (IW 500/231) has consolidated its motors, blowers, fans, pumps and motion control businesses into a new Advanced Motion Controls division. The new division, headquartered in Kent, Ohio, combines the manufacturing, engineering, sales and marketing resources of four existing AMETEK businesses – Dunkermotoren, Dynamic Fluid Solutions, Floorcare and Specialty Motors, and Motion Control Solutions.

“By consolidating those businesses into a single division, we can harness our extensive product and market presence and take full advantage of our global reach, which includes operations in North and South America, Europe and Asia,” said Matt French, AMETEK senior vice president, Advanced Motion Solutions.

As part of the consolidation, AMETEK’s North American floor care and specialty motors businesses, which includes its Lamb Electric vacuum motors and blowers and Prestolite drive motors, have been combined with AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions (DFS), whose brands include Windjammer brushless blowers and Nautilair combustion blowers; ROTRON transportation, pumps, motors, fans and regenerative blowers; and DurA-Tek Prime pumps.

Similarly, AMETEK’s European and Brazilian floor care and specialty motors businesses have been combined into a new M.A.E. (Motori Apparecchiature Elettriche) business unit based in Milan.

Dunkermotoren, GmbH, which manufactures a wide range of industrial motion control solutions for the factory automation, office machine, medical device and laboratory equipment markets, remains a stand-alone business unit based in Bonndorf, Germany.

The other business within AMS is Haydon Kerk/Pittman Motors, which brings together Haydon Kerk, a manufacturer of precision linear motion products and customized linear motion solutions, and Pittman Motors, which offers an extensive range of brush and brushless motors.

AMETEK, headquartered in Berwyn, Pa., had sales in 2015 of $4.0 billion. The company has 15,000 employees and 150 manufacturing locations.