Menu
Caterpillar
Leadership>Companies & Executives

Caterpillar Overtakes Boeing as Dow's Best on Earnings Euphoria

CEO Jim Umpleby, who took over in January, has Caterpillar on track for its first annual sales gain since 2012 amid a broad-based recovery across industries and regions.

Caterpillar Inc. surged the most in six months after beating sales and earnings estimates and raising its own forecasts amid surging Chinese construction and recovering resource industries.

The machinery-making giant jumped as much as 6.7% on Oct. 24, extending a gain in the past three months to 28%.

That’s the best performance on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, relegating Boeing Co. to second place.

CEO Jim Umpleby, who took over in January, has Caterpillar on track for its first annual sales gain since 2012 amid a broad-based recovery across industries and regions.

The Deerfield, Ill.-based company projected 2017 sales of $44 billion, marking a third-straight increase in annual revenue projections. It also raised its earnings forecast.

Boeing, still the index’s best performer year to date, is scheduled to report earnings on Oct. 25.

By Joe Deaux

TAGS: Finance
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
United Technologies
United Technologies Boosts Outlook as New Products Gain Traction
Oct 24, 2017
Whirlpool
Sears Stops Selling Whirlpool, Ending 100-Year Partnership
Oct 24, 2017
The General Motors headquarters in Detroit.
GM Blunts Impact of Production Plunge with SUV Shift, Cost Cuts
Oct 24, 2017
Phillips
Philips Earnings Rose on Improved Sales and Cost Cuts
Oct 23, 2017