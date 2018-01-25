Menu
Fiat Chrysler
Leadership>Companies & Executives

Fiat Chrysler Nearly Doubles Profits in 2017

Net profit soared by 93% to $4.3 billion last year based on sales of 4.74 million vehicles worldwide.

Italian-U.S. carmaker Fiat Chrysler said on Jan. 24 that its net profit nearly doubled in 2017, outpacing analysts' expectations, but it downgraded its sales target for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler said that net profit soared by 93% to 3.5 billion euros (US$4.3 billion) last year.

In the fourth quarter alone, net profit nearly doubled as well, jumping by 97% to 804 million euros.

Fiat Chrysler said it sold a total 4.74 million vehicles worldwide in 2017, stable compared with the previous year.

Revenues totaled 110.9 billion euros, little changed from 111 billion euros in 2016.

Looking ahead to 2018, the carmaker said it has downgraded its full-year revenues forecast to 125 billion euros from 136 billion euros previously.

At the same time, Fiat Chrysler stuck to its forecast for net profit of around five billion euros. Previously, it had been penciling in net profit of between 4.7-5.5 billion euros.

Investors welcomed the numbers and shares in Fiat Chrysler were showing a gain of 1.9% at 19.81 euros on the Milan stock exchange, meaning the stock has sped ahead by 94% since a year ago.

Copyright Agence France-Presse, 2018

TAGS: Finance
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Shifting Canadian Production to US Factories
Jan 25, 2018
Caterpillar
Caterpillar Projecting Strong Earnings for 2018 on Rising Economic Tide
Jan 25, 2018
New Ford CEO Jim Hackett, who also helmed Steelcase from 1994 to 2014.
Ford Vows ‘Fitness’ Boost as Revenue Boom Fails to Propel Profit
Jan 25, 2018
Former GE chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt in happier times.
GE’s Surprise $15 Billion Shortfall Was 14 Years in the Making
Jan 25, 2018