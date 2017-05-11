Ford Motor Co. (IW 500/4) shareholders assailed the company’s leaders over what one investor called the “pathetic” performance of the automaker’s stock and questioned how the board can continue to support CEO Mark Fields.

Executive Chairman Bill Ford defended the company’s strategy under Fields, though he did not endorse his CEO by name as he did last year under similar shareholder questioning. Fields has been under scrutiny this week by Ford’s board, which scheduled extra meeting time to drill him on his plans for reversing the company’s fortunes, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

“Look, we’re as frustrated as you are by the stock price,” Ford told shareholders during the company’s first-ever webcast annual meeting. “People have said, ‘Does the Ford family care about the stock price?’ The short answer is yes, a lot. Most of our net worth is tied up in the company.”

The automaker is facing sharp questions about its strategy as shares have fallen about 36% since Fields became chief executive on July 1, 2014. Fields has been pouring billions into self-driving cars and ride-sharing experiments as its traditional car business has struggled far more than crosstown rival General Motors Co. in a slowing U.S. market. Ford’s first quarter adjusted earnings fell 42%, while GM appears on pace for another record annual profit.

Today, Tomorrow

The Ford CEO has defended his focus on the future as necessary for long-term survival. And Bill Ford appeared to agree in his response to several shareholder gripes about the stock.

“We’re frustrated, but our business is performing well,” Ford said. “We’re making investments for both today and tomorrow and I believe that’s the right thing to do.”

Ford appeared to reject requests from several investors to consider a stock buyback as a way to boost share value.

“The problem with buybacks in a company like ours is that we tend to do them when the market is close to its peak because we’re flush with cash,” Ford said. “Then we go into a downturn and the stock goes down and we end up destroying value.”

Ford’s directors have wanted to know why profits are falling as the market shifts to the lucrative sport-utility vehicles that Ford pioneered a generation ago with the Explorer, said the person familiar with this week’s board discussions, who asked not to be identified.

“Mark is in a tough spot,” David Whiston, an analyst with Morningstar in Chicago, said ahead of the shareholder meeting. “If he were ignoring the rise of electric and autonomous vehicles, I can see the board being mad at that, too.”