The IndustryWeek Manufacturing Leader of the Week highlights the manufacturing leaders, executives and stars who are driving growth in today's industry and helping to shape the future of manufacturing.

My job is to help you do your job better, as your manager, not to dictate how you do your job.

Frank Marangell, president and CEO of Rize Inc., has been in the 3-D printing industry for about 10 years, but he’s been a builder of businesses for at least twice as long. He took a time-out recently to talk with IndustryWeek about what it takes to launch and grow a manufacturing business.

His secret? People—and the leadership and management style that he’s found helps attract, retain, and motivate employees to deliver an above-and-beyond performance.

But first, a little about Marangell.He’s not a manufacturing executive, per se, Marangell said, noting that

Rize is “an engineering house, creating technology,” that contracts out production. An MBA with an industrial engineering degree and a taste of running a factory back when he was a coop student, he always knew he’d gravitate away from engineering toward running a business.

“I’m way to ADD to sit and design something,” he noted.

Instead, Marangell’s career has centered on bringin innovative technology products from other countries to the U.S., and growing the business here.

For example, before joining with the founders of the company that would become Rize Inc., he launched the North American subsidiary of Objet Inc. in his home. From there, he led the business to a successful IPO in 2011 and then a merger with 3-D printer Stratasys in 2012.

“The product was already designed, that wasn’t what I was working on,” he noted. Instead, his role was to grow the business: “sales, support, marketing, and the infrastructure behind it to support you--operations and finance teams--all in the effort to gain and maintain satisfied customers.”

“That’s the spot we’re in right now [at Rize], where we’re going to start growing the team, finding more customers and maintaining their satisfaction through innovation, development and customer support.” He said the company would begin shipping in March.

Marangell joined Rise a bit earlier in the process than with Objet—a few years before it was funded in October 2014. The IP captured his imagination, he said, explaining, “The six current technologies—the main technologies—in plastic 3-D printing all have some good benefits, but they have some major flaws as [compared] to an injection-molded or milled part that could be used as an end-use part.”

“Whether it [is] strength, surface finish, geometric accuracy, color, feature details, you can’t get a plastic part today that looks like an injection-molded part in all of that criteria.”

The Rize technology takes on that challenge. Its first product, the Rize One, is designed to make an injected-molded quality part, on demand, from a desktop.

It Starts with an Entrepreneurial Spirit

Marangell seems to thrive in the small-team start-up ethos and hires and leads accordingly. Indeed, the reason he says he left Stratasys, once it had acquired Objet, was that the corporate role he had there—running the global materials business—“wasn’t as interesting as having a team, a territory, a group that reported to me and that together we were making great business.”

“We work much too long to not have our fingerprints on what we’re doing matter in the business that we’re working in,” he insisted.

He described the entrepreneurial team as one in which everyone pitches in where needed—and, most important, where the leader sets the example. Rize’s Friday BBQ demonstrates his point.

“We have Friday barbeques where everybody pitches in. I have one guy who is an ex-chef [now a mechanical engineer], so he’s the guy that does the grill, but everybody else pitches in,” Marangell explained. “Somebody sets out the plates and somebody does the dishes. It’s not the same person every week, but it’s a real team effort.” The tradition, he said, evolved from when he’d go shopping on Fridays to buy drinks and snacks for the office, and began buying roasted chicken for that day’s lunch.

His leadership of the Objet team offers another example. Launched in his own home, everyone on the small team was expected to pitch in when something needed to be done, whether it was shoveling snow from the driveways and walks or taking out the trash. “That’s what start-ups are all about,” he added.

“For one guy, this was beneath him,” Marangell said. “He’s the wrong guy for a start-up.”

Finally, Marangell noted, his leading by example shows up in meetings: “Where I sit in a conference room. I try to sit in the middle of the table and it promotes a full team approach.”

His advice for creating such a culture: “Put in the long hours, so that people see that you’re there with them. Jump in and do the dishes on barbeque days,” he said. “Don’t separate yourself from the team, joke around with them—and don’t keep yourself outside from any kind of teasing—within a certain respectful level.”