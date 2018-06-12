Menu
Elon Musk Justin Sullivan, Getty Images
Leadership>Companies & Executives

Tesla Cutting About 9% of Workers on Musk's Profitability Push

Almost all of the employees being let go are salaried workers and no production associates are included.

Tesla Inc. has followed through on a restructuring announced last month by cutting about 9% of its workforce, as CEO Elon Musk seeks a first annual profit for the electric-car maker.

Almost all of the employees being let go are salaried workers and no production associates are included, Musk wrote in an internal memo on June 12. He said Tesla’s rapid growth in recent years contributed to “duplication of roles” and the creation of jobs that the company could no longer justify.

“Given that Tesla has never made an annual profit in the almost 15 years since we have existed, profit is obviously not what motivates us,” Musk wrote.

“What drives us is our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable, clean energy, but we will never achieve that mission unless we eventually demonstrate that we can be sustainably profitable. That is a valid and fair criticism of Tesla’s history to date.”

By Dana Hull

 

TAGS: Talent
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
New cars sit in a lot at the Auto Warehousing Co. near the Port of Richmond.
Trump Tariffs May Cost Carmakers at Least 1 Million Annual Sales
Jun 12, 2018
Audi CEO Rupert Stadler
Audi CEO Stadler Named a Suspect in Diesel Case; Home Is Raided
Jun 11, 2018
Building Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 airplane engines
Rolls-Royce 787 Engine Woes Widen as Fault Found in Variant
Jun 11, 2018
Brian Smith, Hyundai Motor America COO
Hyundai Says International Carmakers Getting 'Targeted' by Trump
Jun 09, 2018