Volvo’s luxury XC90 SUV has a quintessentially Scandinavian design. But the cabling comes from Morocco, the catalysts from South Africa, the leather keys from Portugal and its plug-in hybrid batteries from South Korea. Oh, and its owners are Chinese.

When the Swedish car manufacturer was struggling to make ends meet at the height of the global financial crisis, the government in Stockholm made no effort to help even as countries from Germany to the U.S. supported their auto industries. Eventually, Volvo was sold to China’s Geely. Just a few years earlier, local politicians had stood by as the company was sold to Ford Motor Co.

The story of Volvo--which has suppliers from around 50 countries--reflects Sweden’s love affair with globalization. Unlike U.S. President Donald Trump, most Swedish policymakers remain convinced that global competition and free trade are key to preserving the country’s status as one of the world’s most prosperous.

Competition from abroad means “our companies have been forced to adopt new ideas and new technologies, or risk going extinct,” said Johan Norberg, a Swedish author on globalization and a senior fellow at the Cato Institute in Washington. “That has been key to Sweden’s success.”

Modern Sweden may show little mercy for businesses that can’t compete, but its fabled welfare state, shaped by decades of Social Democratic rule, ensures that its workers are taken care of if they lose their jobs.

Open Policy

The high taxes needed to finance this safety net may have "had a negative effect on growth," but it has also "created greater tolerance for the job losses caused by competition and free trade,” said Lars Jonung, an economics professor at Sweden’s Lund University.

It wasn’t always like this.

Back in the 1960s and 1970s, successive governments wasted billions in taxpayers’ money trying to save jobs as the ship-building industry -- once its pride and joy -- succumbed to competition from Asia. But in the last few years, Sweden has lost both its car makers -- in 2011, Saab Automobile went belly up after the government refused to rescue it -- with hardly any regret.

Instead, the government has shored up public finances following years of mismanagement compounded by a home-brewed financial crisis in the early 1990s. Today, Sweden boasts one of the world’s lowest public debt loads.

Openness to change has helped replace old industries with international giants like Hennes & Mauritz and Ikea. Sweden has also emerged as one of the world’s biggest exporters of music and computer games, with Spotify and Minecraft now household names, thanks to an aggressive public policy encouraging computing ownership. All this in a small country of just 10 million people.