Global machine and equipment builders designing panels for global markets need to select the right components to meet numerous international standards as well as address changing energy-efficiency guidelines. To address these needs, Rockwell Automation has released the Allen-Bradley Bulletin 300 NEMA contactors and Bulletin 100-E IEC contactors to help machine builders design smaller, more energy-efficient panels.

Traditionally, contactors have been used to switch electrical loads in numerous applications, such as motors, fans and pumps. However, large size contactors are increasingly used in applications to isolate or bypass these loads and for switching of resistive loads. To accommodate this change, new lines of contactors feature a universal coil, which offers operators more flexibility with controlling multiple voltages.

“Typically, with contactors, you need to specify what voltage you want to control with,” said Tom Peterson, global product marketing manager, NEMA Contactors, Rockwell Automation. “With the new lines, the contactors can be controlled with 40 to 50 different voltages ranging from 24 to 500 volts, with only four different coil options.”

Previous options were available in multiple voltages and often required an AC or DC coil to control applications. With the introduction of the universal coil, operators can more easily control voltage on multiple applications with fewer parts.

“These coils are also much more energy efficient,” said Peterson. “With the new device, operators can operate the same applications with a smaller power supply.”

In addition to the universal coil, the new contactors are significantly smaller than previous product lines. The Bulletin 100-E IEC contactors have a 25 percent smaller footprint while the Bulletin 300 NEMA contactors are 45 percent smaller than previous product lines.

“The new contactors are smaller in size than previous lines,” said Tony Hart, global product marketing manager, IEC Contactors, Rockwell Automation. “A more compact contactor allows for a smaller panel and a smaller enclosure.”

The new contactors replace the Allen-Bradley Bulletin 100-D IEC and Bulletin 500 NEMA Size 6-8 contactors. While the previous line featured contactors for applications above 100 amps, the new contactors are designed for applications from 115-860 amps, the new contactors are designed for applications from 116 to 2650 amps.