Rockwell Automation introduces a new family of terminal blocks for improving wiring efficiency and the quality of connections. The Allen-Bradley Bulletin 1492-P series push-in terminal blocks offer reliable connections, increased time savings and less operator maintenance for an improved wiring environment.

In the past, spring-clamp, screw terminal blocks with unsecured wires left potential for loose connections. The new, vibration-proof terminal blocks feature a clamp to secure loose wiring and achieve a safe connection point with added space-saving benefits. The front facing terminals provide an easy sight line and access for wiring when compared to traditional screw-clamp terminal blocks.

“Older connection technologies required users to manually tighten screws to a specific torque and continuously check that the torque is in place after transit,” said Darren Miller, business manager, Rockwell Automation. “The new push-in terminal blocks provide quick and reliable connections without requiring screwdrivers or other tools for wire installation. Users can expect a total time savings greater than 50 percent compared to previous models.”

The plastic actuator feature mitigates potential shock hazards with a finger-safe design, which eliminates access to live metal components. The new control power distribution and signal/sensor application-specific terminal blocks offer color-coded plastic actuators, which provide the customer visual indicators for proper wiring inside the electrical panel. Every 1492-P series push-in terminal block offers a built-in test port, which allows users to easily monitor meter voltage and current. With many factories operating at different power levels throughout the plant, the test point verifies that each terminal is operating with the appropriate voltage, mitigating the need to manually insert probes.

The push-in terminal blocks can also be used with wiring ferrules to further improve efficiency and quality of connection. In addition, twin-ferrule options are available for using two wires per connection. The Bulletin 1492-P series has been tested and approved for use with Panduit ferrules, a Strategic Alliance Partner within the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork program. A ferrule selection guide is available to identify the recommended ferrule for the selected wire size and 1492-P push in terminal block.