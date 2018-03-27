The new Allen-Bradley SMC-50 smart motor controller with internal bypass from Rockwell Automation brings greater operational control over motor starts and stops. As an extension of the soft starter family, the SMC-50 smart motor controller delivers greater functionality and efficiency across industries.

Soft starters traditionally use solid-state, silicon-controlled rectifiers (SCRs) to control voltage to the motor during startup, runtime and shutdowns. The reduced torque and current slowly introduces energy to the motor, mitigating electrical and mechanical stress to the application. If these SCRs remain in the circuit once the motor is up to speed, the heat generated by these devices leads to electrical inefficiency.

“Now, users have the option of choosing the proper power structure for their application when purchasing the SMC-50 smart motor controller. For operations that run over an extended period, built-in internal bypass allows users to shift from solid-state switches to bypass contactors,” said Rick Anderson, product manager for Soft Starters, Rockwell Automation. “By switching over to the bypass circuit, users can save on energy and decrease operational costs by minimizing excess heat buildup.”

The SMC-50 smart motor controller with internal bypass provides access to several communication modules, including EtherNet/IP and DeviceNet networks. This connectivity, combined with its microprocessor platform, brings energy-monitoring capabilities and protection features that make applications easier to troubleshoot and fix.