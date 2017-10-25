Rockwell Automation received the Delphi Pinnacle Award in recognition of its cost-saving services for the company in 2016. Delphi, the largest automotive components company in the world, annually recognizes top-tier suppliers who help the company achieve quality, value and cost-performance improvements.

To help achieve these cost savings, Rockwell Automation worked with the diesel components business of Delphi to implement inventory management services, known as the Rockwell Automation Asset Management Program. The service provides an on-site asset management professional to collaborate with companies to help manage inventory, mitigate obsolescence risk and reduce maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) parts costs by as much as 25 percent.

The program was implemented at Delphi in 2012 to help optimize assets on the plant floor by reducing inventory, repairing components instead of replacing them, and managing the entire lifecycle of inventory.

The process began with an Installed Base Evaluation assessment from Rockwell Automation to identify potential areas for improvement. Rockwell Automation then worked with Delphi to create a customer-specific combination of services, capabilities and proven methodologies, all overseen by an on-site asset management professional.

Since then, Delphi has reduced costs tied to MRO by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Rockwell Automation is honored to receive recognition from Delphi,” said Marc Baret, director of Industrial Services and Solutions, Rockwell Automation. “The automotive industry has been under pressure to reduce costs, and a key way to manage that challenge is by reducing inventory and making better use of components on-site. These best practices can be applied to any industry.”

The 2016 Delphi Pinnacle Award winners were announced at a ceremony in May 2017 in Krakow, Poland.