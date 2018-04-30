Industrial workers can get better access to the information they need, where they need it, with the new ThinManager v10.0 software platform from Rockwell Automation. New visualization, mobility and security features can help operators and technicians produce more with less downtime using the Rockwell Automation software portfolio and industrial-grade thin clients.

With a new virtual-screening capability, users can customize how they see applications and data from multiple sources, all without rewriting a single line of code. This capability can help them view the information that is most relevant to their job. New support for wearable technology can also revolutionize how workers access information. For example, a maintenance technician could diagnose and troubleshoot a machine just by looking at it through a Microsoft HoloLens mixed-reality headset.

“ThinManager software is helping industrial companies build their Connected Enterprise environments through improved visualization and mobility,” said Tom Jordan, marketing lead, ThinManager, Rockwell Automation. “The software can visualize data and disperse content to any combination of device, user or location within an industrial facility. This ability can provide greater insight into and management of a user’s operations.”

The updated software introduces authentication pass-through to help improve productivity. In the past, users had to log in to ThinManager and other software applications separately, adding time onto costly operations. Now the software can natively pass users’ credentials to supported HMI products like FactoryTalk View Site Edition.

Improved authentication features reduce operator maintenance and improve security by simplifying the management of all devices and users. Version 10.0 allows operators to configure multiple forms of authentication such as RFID badges and biometrics. New password-caching capabilities allow administrators to configure time periods for PIN authentication during a shift.

With its built-in mobility solution, Relevance, the platform can deliver supported software components directly to mobile devices at specific locations within a facility. Relevance uses location resolvers such as Bluetooth beacons and Wi-Fi so mobile users and devices can only receive content in authorized areas. This capability can help users achieve greater connectivity with better operational security.