Menu
Trump and Manufacturing
President Donald Trump Copyright Drew Angerer, Getty Images

President Donald Trump

The Economy

EU Says It Would React 'Swiftly' to Any Trump Trade Curbs

The U.S. president told Britain's ITV that the EU has treated the U.S. "very unfairly when it came to trade."

The European Union warned Monday it would react "swiftly and appropriately" if Washington imposed trade curbs, after U.S. President Donald Trump accused the bloc of trading "very unfairly" and hinted at such action.

"The European Union stands ready to react swiftly and appropriately in case our exports are affected by any restrictive trade measures from the United States," European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told reporters.

Trump told Britain's ITV channel that the EU has treated the U.S. "very unfairly when it came to trade" and that his many problems with Brussels could "morph into something very big."

In reaction to the Trump interview, Schinas said: "For us, trade policy is not a zero-sum game, it is not about winners and losers. We here in the European Union believe that trade can and should be win-win."

Schinas added: "We also believe that while trade has to be open and fair it has also to be rules based."

Trump delivered the warning during a wide-ranging interview last Thursday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he took his "America First" agenda to the global business elite.

In a speech Friday he told the forum that his mantra "does not mean America alone" and hinted that the U.S. could rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a deal he withdrew from a year ago.

But earlier this month the Trump administration imposed steep tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels.

Last year it vowed to impose nearly 300% punitive tariffs on airplanes manufactured by Canada's Bombardier.

A bipartisan U.S. trade panel blocked that decision on Friday but the dispute, which has inflamed relations with Ottawa -- and to a lesser degree Britain, where Bombardier has a large workforce -- could be a harbinger for the EU.

Copyright Agence France-Presse, 2018

TAGS: Trade Competitiveness
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Tax Reform
What Companies Are Really Doing With Their Tax Windfall (So Far)
Jan 30, 2018
economic bar chart
State of the Economy: January 2018
Jan 29, 2018
Bombardier CS 100 exterior
Bombardier's C Series Jet Regains US Access in Win over Boeing
Jan 29, 2018
Employees
Obsession for the Perfect Worker Fading in Tight US Job Market
Jan 26, 2018